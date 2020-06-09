5 greatest Charlotte Hornets of all time

The Charlotte Hornets are one of the few NBA franchises that do not have any Finals appearance in league history. However, that doesn’t mean they lacked great players over the course of time.

In fact, it’s the opposite, as several noteworthy stars have suit up for the Hornets franchise. With that said, we listed the five best players in franchise history.

5. Glen Rice

In 240 games with the Hornets, Glen Rice averaged 23.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He also made three straight All-Star teams in 1996, 1997 and 1998.

Rice is the Hornets’ all-time leader in minutes per game and points per game. He’s also fifth on Charlotte’s all-time scoring list.

4. Larry Johnson

The Hornets drafted Larry Johnson with the first overall pick in the 1991 draft. “Big L” won the 1992 Rookie of the Year Award after averaging 19.2 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists during the regular season.

Johnson finished his Hornets career with averages of 19.6 points and 9.2 boards. He made two All-Star teams with Charlotte and is the franchise leader in offensive rebounds with 1,186.

3. Gerald Wallace

A rugged defender during his prime, Gerald Wallace averaged 16.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 454 games with the Hornets.

“Crash” is the franchise leader in defensive rebounds. He has also scored the third-most points in franchise history.

2. Dell Curry

One of the most lethal shooters in NBA history, Dell Curry put up 14.0 points while shooting 40.5 percent from beyond the arc in 701 games with the Hornets. He won the 1994 Sixth Man of the Year Award as well.

Curry is the franchise’s all-time leader in games played, 2-point field goals and personal fouls.

1. Kemba Walker

The Hornets took Kemba Walker with the ninth overall pick in the 2011 draft and watched the UConn product become the best player in franchise history.

Walker averaged 19.8 points and 5.5 assists in 605 games with the franchise. He made three All-Star teams and scored 12,009 points during his tenure with Charlotte.

Along with being Charlotte’s all-time leader in points, Walker is also first in minutes played, field goals, 3-pointers, free-throws and win-shares.

Unfortunately, Walker left the Hornets in the summer of 2019 after years of failure with the team — highlighted by their lack of playoff success.