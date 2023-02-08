Some of WWE’s biggest superstars today came up through NXT. After switching from a competition show to a developmental brand, NXT blew up and took over the wrestling world. We have seen some of wrestling’s biggest names compete in NXT, including Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Finn Balor, Asuka, Drew McIntyre, and many more.

Although these wrestlers may start in NXT, they don’t stay there forever. It can be exciting and terrifying when your favorite NXT wrestler gets promoted to the main roster. Over the years, we’ve seen superstars get called up to the main roster and do just as well as they did in NXT. On the other hand, we’ve seen superstars get called up and get completely forgotten about.

Under Mr. McMahon’s creative control, it was a legitimate fear going from NXT to the main roster. Some superstars go from being at the top of the world to being lost in the shuffle in weeks. With Triple H in charge now, the fear of NXT superstars going to waste on the main roster has diminished. It’s been a while since we’ve seen some NXT call-ups, so here are six NXT superstars who should be called up to WWE’s main roster this year.

Bron Breakker

Let’s start with the reigning NXT Champion. Bron Breakker has been NXT Champion for almost a year and has no signs of slowing down. WWE has built up Breakker as a future star and the biggest name on their roster. He has made a few appearances on Raw in the past, so main roster fans have become somewhat familiar with him. Breakker has the look, skills, and attitude to be a big star in WWE. Wrestling runs in his family, and Breakker will look to continue his family’s legacy when he goes to the main roster. It won’t take long for Breakker to become a champion once he makes his presence felt.

Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller is a cocky, arrogant heel that can get a reaction from anybody. Waller is a big mouth who gets the crowd going and does a great job at pissing people off and getting everybody to hate him. There aren’t many heels in wrestling that create natural heat as Waller does. I’m not comparing to him in any way, but Waller has a little MJF in him. Waller has shined in NXT and has improved immensely since making his debut. It won’t be long before he finds his way onto the main roster. The stories that WWE can create with Grayson Waller are endless.

Cora Jade

Cora Jade is too good for NXT, plain and simple. Although she’s never become the NXT Women’s Champion, she doesn’t need a belt to stay relevant. Jade is the star of the NXT women’s division and has never needed a championship to prove that. The women’s division on the main roster needs a spark, and they need some fresh faces on the main roster to create new feuds and present new challengers to the top female superstars. Cora Jade is the perfect person to do just that. Jade is the future of the women’s division and has a very bright future ahead of her.

Carmelo Hayes

Similar to Cora Jade, Carmelo Hayes is too good for NXT. Hayes has superstar written all over him. He has the swagger, mic skills, and impeccable ring skills to support this statement. Carmelo Hayes has never won the NXT Championship but has held the North American Championship twice. He’s been a star since NXT re-branded over a year ago, and that star hasn’t dimmed one bit. I would like to see Carmelo Hayes defeat Bron Breakker and become the NXT Champion, but I wouldn’t be upset if he gets called up before that happens. Hayes doesn’t need to win the NXT Championship, but it would elevate his superstardom before heading over to Raw or Smackdown.

Toxic Attraction

The women’s tag team division isn’t great. I thought Triple H was going to put more of a focus on the tag team division, especially the Women’s Tag Team Championships, but I guess we were wrong. It seems those belts will remain irrelevant unless WWE puts any effort into them. Toxic Attraction can make those belts relevant again. Alongside Mandy Rose, Toxic Attraction was one of the main reasons fans tuned into NXT. Although Rose isn’t in WWE anymore, Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne’s character work and development have been superb, and they have made a big name for themselves in NXT. Toxic Attraction’s call-up has been rumored for some time, so let’s hope they get called up soon to freshen up the women’s tag team division and women’s division in general.

This year, these six NXT superstars should be called up to the main roster. The future is bright for all these superstars. I’m excited for them to show the world just how special they are on a bigger stage.

