Though he isn’t currently an active member of the WWE roster, there’s still a ton of love for John Cena in the RAW, the SmackDown, and even the NXT locker room.

Need proof? Look no further than Seth Rollins’ recent appearance at the WWE 2k23 launch party, where he complimented Cena for being not only his mentor but called him the GOAT of the promotion in an interview with PW Insider.

“John’s the GOAT, man. John’s the best John is incredible,” said Rollins via Fightful. “I’m a footnote, really, in his career, you know, John influenced so many talents over the years. He was a generational guy. For me, though, on the other side of that, John influenced what I do so heavily. I took a ton of inspiration from John, I learned a lot being in the ring with John, and I learned a lot watching John behind the scenes. John still is a mentor to me, even now that he’s not around that often.”

When asked what it’s like to have Cena featured so prominently in the forthcoming edition of 2k, Rollins asserted that the honor was well earned.

“So it’s awesome to see him portrayed in this way, the legend that he is,” Rollins said. “I’m very excited to see kind of what his story mode looks like throughout the game. Like I said, I’m just a bit part in that. So it’s my pleasure and my honor to be even a little footnote in the story of John Cena.”