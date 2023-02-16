The Carolina Panthers entered the 2022 season with high expectations. Unfortunately, they struggled to find the success that they imagined.

The Panthers finished the 2022 campaign with a 7-10 record. By the end of the season, the team had moved on from head coach Matt Rhule, and had traded away star running back Christian McCaffrey.

Now heading into the offseason, the Panthers have drastically changed the foundation of their franchise. With the hiring of head coach Frank Reich and a rebuilt coaching staff, this team is set to have a drastically different 2023.

Through both the 2023 NFL draft, where the Panthers have the ninth overall selection, and a strong free agency, this team could return to form.

A strong free-agent class could be key to the success of this team. The Panthers already have proven playmakers on the roster, but by adding proven veterans, they could look to compete in 2023.

Here are 5 sneaky good free agents the Panthers should look to sign.

Damien Harris RB

It is unclear what the Panthers backfield will look like next season. But if the team is unable to bring back D’Onta Foreman, New England Patriots running back Damien Harris could be an intriguing option.

Since entering the NFL in 2019, Harris has quietly carved out a solid career. Over 38 regular season games, he has recorded 2,094 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns. Through the air, he has added 40 receptions for 281 rushing yards.

Harris has the potential to be a team’s lead back. When healthy, he has proven to be a capable ball carrier.

During the 2021 season, Harris played 15 games, the most of his NFL career. In this season, he posted his best numbers yet, rushing for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns.

If the Panthers are looking to add a solid veteran to the backfield, Harris could be an intriguing option.

Allen Lazard, WR

The wide receiver position could be a point of emphasis for the Panthers in the offseason. Over the past few seasons, DJ Moore has been the driving force of the group. But there has been a lack of talent around him. If the team is looking to bring in a rookie quarterback as many expect, adding firepower to the wide receiver room could be crucial. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard could be worth keeping an eye on.

This past season, Lazard played the best football of his career. In his fifth season with the Packers, he recorded 60 receptions for 788 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

A pass-catching duo of Lazard and Moore could give the Panthers a solid core. With a lack of top-end talent in this year’s wide receiver pool in free agency, Lazard could be one of the bigger names on the market. If the Panthers are looking to address the position, he could be a solid option.

Jihad Ward, EDGE

On the defensive front, edge rusher Brian Burns has proven to be a force. But in recent years, there has been a lack of firepower next to him. Adding a veteran in Jihad Ward could help address that.

This past season, his eighth in the NFL, Ward played a key role in the success of the New York Giants defense. Over 17 games, he recorded 43 total tackles and three total sacks.

In his limited role, Ward consistently made his presence felt. And he also proved that he can still produce at a high level.

Pairing Ward alongside Burns could give the Panthers a strong pass rush.

Sean Murphy-Bunting, CB

The Panthers have assembled a defense full of young star power. But there is still room for improvement, specifically in the secondary. This could lead to the team looking at an option such as Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting.

During his four seasons with the Buccaneers, Murhpy-Bunting has developed into a reliable defender in the secondary. Over 53 regular season games, he has recorded 188 total tackles, 139 solo tackles, 21 defended passes, and six interceptions.

Adding Murphy-Bunting to a Panthers secondary led by Jaycee Horn and Jeremy Chinn could make this group one of the best young secondaries in the NFL.

D’Onta Foreman, RB

Bringing back running back D’Onta Foreman should be at the top of the Panthers to-do list.

Upon the departure of McCaffrey, it was Foreman who stepped into the lead role. And during his time as the starter, he looked to be one of the most dominant running backs in the NFL.

Foreman finished the 2022 season rushing for 914 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

With Foreman in the backfield, the Panthers would have a running back with legitimate upside. He has already proven that he can lead the unit and has shown interest in returning.