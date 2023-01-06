By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Carolina Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman has been a bright spot for this offense this season. Following the trade of Christian McCaffrey, he stepped into the lead role. Since taking over, he has been one of the NFL’s most dominant ball carriers.

At the conclusion of this season, Foreman is set to hit the open market. The unrestricted free agent will have his choice of several teams around the NFL. But he has already made it clear where he hopes to end up in free agency.

While speaking with reporters on Thursday, Foreman spoke about his upcoming free agency. It appears that he has no intentions of leaving the Panthers.

“It’s not really my decision, but of course, I want to be here. I would enjoy being with these guys, and (with) everything we started, to build on the trajectory we’re on, I feel like it’d be great to be back,” stated Foreman via Augusta Stone of Panthers.com.

Foreman then went on to say, “I’ve never been in a situation where I felt like I was at home and one of the guys, so I really don’t want to give that up. I’m trying to do everything that I possibly can to stay in the position and just make it better and continue to grow. I’m trying to find me a home, and be somewhere where I know they want me and where I want to be.”

He then finished, saying, “I’d love to be here, man. Everything’s been trending in the right direction for me, and I’m happy where I’m at. I’d really (like) not having to go anywhere else.”

In his first season as a solidified RB1, D’Onta Foreman has set career highs across the board. With his success, he will likely be one of the most sought-after running backs in this year’s free-agent class. But the veteran running back already has his sights set on staying in Carolina.