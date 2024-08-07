Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program are looking to reclaim their lost glory. After missing out on the College Football Playoff National Championship game in 2024, Quinn Ewers's squad looks ready to ravage the nation again. However, the Longhorns could be experiencing a big setback entering the season. This is largely because of CJ Baxter's injury during their training camp.

CJ Baxter is set to undergo an MRI to further evaluate his injury that occurred during the Texas football training camp, per Anwar Richardson of Orange Bloods. The Longhorns running back apparently injured his knee in one of the drills. This means that big adjustments are going to be in store for the Quinn Ewers and Steve Sarkisian-led squad just weeks before they open the season.

Instead of Baxter starting at running back, the Texas football program could be looking at two other rushers to take over. Next up on the Longhorns' depth chart is Jaydon Blue. While the junior develops his game, he could share some minutes with senior Quintrevion Wisner. Moreover, this could also mean that newcomers Jerrick Gibson and Christian Clark could crack the rotation anytime soon.

Despite this big injury hit to the Texas football program, Ewers still remains optimistic about their chances of making a national title run.

“I think that shows what we are capable of as a whole. I think the biggest thing for us is, yeah, we’re capable of playing games the way we played that one. Now we have to really do it on a much more consistent level. Because week in, week out, we’re playing a tough opponent. I definitely can agree with that. Going into Alabama and playing one of the hardest stadiums to play in, and, you know, against one of the greatest coaches ever is definitely not easy to go in there and accomplish what we accomplished,” the Longhorns signal-caller declared.

How big of a loss is CJ Baxter to Steve Sarkisian's Texas football program?

The running back's role in opening up the Texas football offense cannot be understated. Baxter got his first taste of a constant starting job back in 2023. He proved why he should remain their number-one rushing option. His insane development made him rack up 659 rushing yards with an average gain of 4.8 per attempt. All in all, he was able to accomplish the feat in just 138 attempts and even got five touchdowns out of it. To answer, CJ Baxter's injury is a big setback for the Longhorns.