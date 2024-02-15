Miller Moss made Lincoln Riley take a different approach.

The USC football team has had the luxury of having the best quarterback in college football as their starter for the past two seasons. Caleb Williams won the Heisman during his first season with the Trojans, and he had another special year this past season. Now, Williams is headed to the NFL, and he is expected to be the first overall pick. Many people were expecting the Trojans to go after a veteran QB in the transfer portal, but Miller Moss showed that he can be the guy with his performance in the Holiday Bowl.

Miller Moss absolutely went off for USC football in the Holiday Bowl. The Trojans were touchdown underdogs coming into the game against #15 Louisville football, but Moss' performance led them to a win. He finished 23-33 through the air for 372 yards and six touchdowns. He had a great game, and it changed USC's strategy for the transfer portal.

“Lincoln Riley confirms that the work Miller Moss did in bowl prep and his performance in the Holiday Bowl made them not want to pursue and older QB in the transfer portal,” Chris Treviño said in a tweet.

Last season was a disappointing one overall for USC. They came into the season as the favorite to win the Pac-12, and their expectation was to make it to the College Football Playoff. That did not happen. The Trojans finished the regular season 7-5, but that performance in the Holiday Bowl created some hope for the team moving forward.

Defense was the issue for USC all season long, but they had one of their better games in the Holiday Bowl as they held Louisville to 28 points. The Trojans only held two power five opponents to less than 30 points in the regular season, and those teams were Stanford and Arizona State.

The Trojans won the Holiday Bowl, 42-28, Miller Moss looked great and they have a new defensive coordinator. Last year was bad, but there is hope for the Trojans in 2024.