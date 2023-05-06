A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Though WrestleMania 39 has long since passed, the Backlash is officially upon the WWE Universe, with grudges to be settled, feuds to be renewed, and even a few surprising potentially planned along the way by Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Could fans see a new champion crowned in Puerto Rico? Potentially so; though there isn’t a World Championship, a Tag Team Championship, or even the Intercontinental Championship on the line, there are still three title matches on the card, with four more matches that could be just as exciting, maybe even more so.

But what should fans expect from the show? Well, fear not, for here are seven predictions for the Saturday Night Puerto Rico Street Fight… and the other six matches too.

.@sanbenito sets the stage for what will be an incredible night tomorrow at #WWEBacklash in Puerto Rico. pic.twitter.com/YLyiWeqBtG — WWE (@WWE) May 5, 2023

7. Solo Sikoa turns on The Usos

As if it wasn’t obvious from the build-up to Backlash, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman have pretty much had enough of The Usos after watching the brothers Fatu lose their Undisputed WWE Universal Tag Team Championships to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39.

While The Usos had a chance to make things right and get their straps back on the first night of the WWE Draft, they came up short once more and may have been the victims of the Samoan Spike had it not been for Matt Riddle evening the odds outside of the ring. If they lose at Backlash, don’t expect Riddle or Owens – Sami Zayn might – to interject on Jimmy or Jey’s behalf.

6. Cody Rhodes beats Brock Lesnar

After watching Cody Rhodes take an absolute beating at the hands of “The Beast Incarnate” at the end of the RAW after WrestleMania, there’s a segment of the WWE Universe who believes that Rhodes will take an absolute beating at Backlash in order to really make him earn an eventual win over Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Or *unpopular opinion* Rhodes could beat Lesnar and not only send him on his way for the rest of the year to hang out until the 2024 Royal Rumble, but jumpstart his push towards either a run at the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship or a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match ahead of SummerSlam. That seems like a perfect way to start the summer.

Your Final Prediction ?

Team Brock Or Team Cody ? Comment! #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/ZBUhAnZ0rc — Nightmare Undisputed_Szn❤️Fan Account (@Shreyanshu_5) May 5, 2023

5. Seth Rollins beats Omos

Why is Seth Rollins wrestling Omos at Backlash? Even “The Visionary” isn’t quite sure, but for the second “Premium Live Event” in a row, it feels like Omos is going to show up on the stage after barely wrestling any matches and then earn an L against a star WWE wants to push moving forward. Good news for Rollins’ WWE World Heavyweight Championship chances, bad news for Omos’ push outside of a reunited Hurt Business.

Seth Rollins vs Omos Who's picking up the win at #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/rplNq8iIL4 — The Shoot Promo Podcast (@ShootPromoPod) May 6, 2023

4. WWE doesn’t have a new United States Champion

With the United States Championship most likely heading to SmackDown on Friday, especially since Gunther, who isn’t on Backlash, is keeping his Intercontinental Championship as he transitions to RAW, WWE has a chance to make things interesting and begin a new reign alongside the brand transition.

Could these be how Triple H really puts Bronson Reed over and make him into the imposing “Mr. Nice Guy” he’s been posturing himself as? Or could he instead use this ad as a chance to give Bobby Lashley his due after an embarrassing ordeal with Bray Wyatt ahead of WrestleMania 39?

… Austin Theory’s going to retain, isn’t he? *sigh* yeah, most likely so.

3. IYO SKY turns on Bayley and Dakota Kai

After being together for almost a year, Damage CTRL has hit a bit of a drag, with the group holding a losing record on TV in 2023 and their prospects relegated to being bridesmaids to whoever is on top at the time.

A solution to that problem? Have SKY, who is clearly tired of Bayley’s business, turn face and break away from the faction. That way, she could go on her own – or team with Asuka – and Bayley and Dakota Kai can go at it as a tag team… or add a performer like Zoey Stark to replace SKY.

Bianca Belair vs Iyo Sky: RAW Women's Championship Who's taking the title at #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/RmqkwfXeNw — The Shoot Promo Podcast (@ShootPromoPod) May 6, 2023

2. Rhea Ripley crushes Zelina Vega’s dream

It would be a very cool story to see Zelina Vega defeat Rhea Ripley to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion, especially since the show is in Puerto Rico and The Judgement Day have all been drafted to RAW.

Unfortunately, that just isn’t going to happen, as Ripley is white hot, her valet, Dominik Mysterio, has heat with its own gravitational pull, and WWE has a guaranteed feel-good moment in the (probably) main event. Throw that all together, and it sure doesn’t seem like this is going to be Ripley’s night.

1. Bad Bunny sends the fans home happy

Damian Priest has done his best to make this match feel consequential; he’s named off basically every possible way he can beat up on Bad Bunny, and considering his size/strength/experience advantage, the Coachella headliner shouldn’t have much of a chance.

But hey, it’s 2023; Kayfabe is dead, and if Levesque can book a masterful match that plays on the crowd and makes both men look like legitimate professionals, smart mark fans will accept a Bunny win, as will an island full of local fans who want to see their hometown kid on top.