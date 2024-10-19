The Philadelphia 76ers registered another disappointing season last year. While they did make the playoffs, the team were eliminated in the first round at the hands of the New York Knicks in six games. On the other hand, Joel Embiid didn't even get to qualify for the league's individual awards after failing to meet the 65-game requirement due to injuries.

For the past few seasons, the 76ers have emerged as a major threat in the Eastern Conference. However, at the same time, its stars have also struggled to stay healthy throughout the course of the regular season and more importantly, in the playoffs when the games matter the most.

This year, the 76ers are expected to be contenders once again. In fact, they even celebrated the addition of All-Star forward Paul George. However, it seems that the 76ers' fatal flaw, which is a brittle health, will once again threaten their championship chances.

Joel Embiid to never play in back to back games

There's no question that the biggest issue surrounding the 76ers every season is the health of Joel Embiid. In fact, any basketball fan will agree that the 76ers will go as far as Embiid takes them, that has been the storyline for the 76ers for the past few years. Although Embiid is an elite center, winning NBA MVP honors in 2023, the 76ers star has also struggled to stay fully healthy in a season.

Take for example last season, Embiid only played in 39 games. With the NBA implementing the 65-game rule for individual awards, Embiid was disqualified. But more importantly, with Embiid's injuries, the 76ers even had to endure his absence during the crucial Play-In Tournament. While the 76ers did make it to the playoffs, having Embiid less than 100% certainly puts the 76ers' championship hopes in jeopardy.

To keep Embiid healthy, the one time NBA MVP revealed to the press that he's probably done playing back to back games in his career, as per reports. By taking a look at the 76ers' schedule, this makes Embiid available for a maximum of 67 games. While Embiid will still be eligible to win some individual awards, the window is quite tight. Furthermore, it seems like a bold move for the 76ers, given that the NBA is trying to crack down on load management.

Paul George's injury woes continue to haunt him

During the offseason, the 76ers' biggest acquisition was luring Paul George away from Los Angeles. Despite his poor playoff performances in the past, George is still a certified star that could elevate any team into a legitimate championship contender. However, any basketball fan will agree that George isn't as steady and dominant as he used to be.

A lot of NBA fans will remember George's injury history, capped off by the career-threatening broken leg that he suffered during a scrimmage with Team USA. In fact, just in the NBA Preseason, George suffered a hyperextended knee showing a bone bruise in an exhibition against the Atlanta Hawks, based on reports. Fortunately, the MRI scans showed that the 76ers star will still be ready to go for the upcoming 2024-2025 NBA season.

While this was a bullet dodged by the 76ers, it looked like a preview of the 76ers' upcoming season. George isn't exactly in his prime and with a long list of past injuries, it's easy to see why health is the top concern for the 76ers right now.

Like Embiid, it seems that the 76ers are also preventing George from playing back to back games. Preserving George for the playoffs will certainly be move that will raise eyebrows as well. Furthermore, with the absence of Embiid and George in several contests, will their games together be enough to keep the 76ers cohesive enough once the playoffs rolls by? It seems like a catch 22 situation for the 76ers.

More load for Tyrese Maxey and the supporting cast

With the scheduled absences of George and Embiid, it seems that the 76ers will rely heavily on the reigning NBA Most Improved Player of the Year, Tyrese Maxey. Maxey transformed into an All-Star caliber player last season, helping Embiid carry the load on both ends of the floor. But while Maxey has blossomed into a star, does he have enough help to keep the 76ers competitive enough when either Embiid, George, or both are on the bench.

Historically, the 76ers have not done well when Embiid doesn't play. Last year, as per StatMuse, the 76ers posted a 16-27 win-loss card when Embiid was injured. With another injury riddled star, it's safe to say that Nick Nurse will have to depend on Tyrese Maxey and the supporting cast that includes former All-Star Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, and others.