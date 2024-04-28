The Philadelphia 76ers fall 1-3 to the New York Knicks and are now just one loss away from an early exit from the NBA Playoffs. They couldn't get the job done at home and now must go back to New York to fight for their lives. Despite the game being in Philly, there were a ton of Knicks fans and Joel Embiid was not happy about it.
Right after the game, Embiid voiced his displeasure with the crowd attendance at the Wells Fargo Center, according to Kristian Winfield of NY Daily. Joel Embiid seeing Knicks fans taking over the arena “pisses” him off.
“Disappointing. I love our fans. Think it's unfortunate and I'm not calling them out, but it is disappointing. Obviously, you got a lot of Knicks fans and they're down the road and I've never seen it, and I've been here for 10 years. Yeah, it kind of pisses me off, especially because Philly is considered a sports town. They've always shown up and I don't think that should happen. Yeah. It's not okay.”
“Kind of pisses me off, especially because Philly is considered a sports town.” pic.twitter.com/zfghjGvi94
Knicks fans truly turned out for their team. It was loud in the stadium despite the fact the 76ers were losing. There were a ton of cheers for Jalen Brunson and his teammates as they took a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. Regardless, the 76ers just have to play better basketball than they did on Sunday.
Joel Embiid played well in the first three quarters but failed to do much in the fourth. That seems to be the trend this series as Embiid has disappeared in the fourth quarter in all four games of this series. It's a less-than-ideal situation for Embiid and the 76ers, as their superstar player just isn't producing when they need him most.
Joel Embiid's shooting in the 4th quarter of the Sixers-Knicks series 👀
Game 1 0-of-5 FG
Game 2 2-of-6 FG
Game 3 1-of-2 FG
Game 4 0-of-5 FG
Shooting 3-of-18 overall from the field in the final frame 😬 pic.twitter.com/Y1wcKLgFW1
Philadelphia will have a shot at getting back in the win column on Tuesday, April 30. The 76ers are now in a win-or-go-home situation so we should expect them to come out swinging. Hopefully, Joel Embiid can play all four quarters and give his team another chance to pull off the upset over the Knicks.
76ers fans clap back at Joel Embiid
To put it simply, 76ers fans were not pleased with Joel Embiid's comments. They took to social media and called out the superstar center. It's not a great look for Embiid at all as the fans have been ultra supportive of him throughout his entire career.
Your performance is why we don’t want to go…
At least Knicks fans are having fun.
Not a great look.
Dude cries about everything, damn.
Oh boy.
FOUL! Fans hurt his feelings! 2 free throws to Embiid.
We'll see if the 76ers can bounce back in this series but their playoff hopes are looking rather grim. Joel Embiid just has to play better in the fourth quarter. If not, Philly's postseason is going to be cut short.