The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a two-year contract worth at least $10 million with veteran center Andre Drummond, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Drummond, 30, spent part of the 2021-22 season with the Sixers before being included in the trade with the Brooklyn Nets that involved Ben Simmons and James Harden. From there, Drummond played for the Nets and has spent the last two seasons as a member of the Chicago Bulls.

The two-time All-Star center now returns to Philadelphia, where he will be an integral part of the 76ers' bench unit. With rumors swirling about the 76ers on the verge of landing multi-time All-Star Paul George in free agency, Drummond has decided to return to a frontcourt spearheaded by 2022-23 NBA MVP Joel Embiid.

Although his minutes and role have declined through the years, Drummond is still a very serviceable big man in the NBA. In a total of 79 games with the Bulls last season, 10 of which he started in place of Nikola Vucevic, Drummond averaged 8.4 points and 9.0 rebounds in roughly 17.1 minutes per game. Interestingly enough, Drummond led the league in rebounding per 36 minutes at 18.9 rebounds per game.

His best game of the 2023-24 season came against the Atlanta Hawks on December 26. In this game, Drummond had 24 points and 25 rebounds in 39 total minutes, showcasing that he still has what it takes to be one of the most impactful rebounders in the NBA.

As he prepares to return to Philadelphia, Drummond will once again look to thrive in a bench role behind Embiid. Due to his various injuries through the years, the 76ers recognized that they needed to add frontcourt depth to protect themselves in the event that Embiid suffered yet another injury.

Going after Drummond is nothing new for the 76ers. He became a focal point for them in trade discussions with the Bulls ahead of the trade deadline in February. Prior to trading for Buddy Hield, the Sixers believed that they had a deal in place to acquire Drummond from Chicago for multiple second-round picks. Ultimately, the Bulls pulled out of this deal at the last minute due to their belief that they could still compete in the Eastern Conference. Chicago finished the year with a 39-43 record, failing to make the playoffs.

Drummond now rejoins the 76ers and will be one of their more impactful secondary options for head coach Nick Nurse to lean on for impactful depth behind Embiid in the frontcourt.