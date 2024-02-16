The 76ers thought they had a deal done with the Bulls involving former All-Star center Andre Drummond at the NBA trade deadline.

At last week's NBA trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers looked to improve their championship potential by adding key secondary pieces around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Due to Embiid's recent meniscus injury, many around the league anticipated Daryl Morey and the Sixers' front office targeting a big man. As a result, Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond was linked to Philadelphia as their best option, where they would not have to sacrifice a whole lot.

Drummond has always been known for his elite rebounding skills, and his bruiser-like mentality in the paint is what made him a serious trade target for the 76ers. The Bulls, who were looking to receive multiple second-round picks for the veteran, appeared to have a deal lined up that would have sent Drummond to the Sixers. Ultimately, Chicago backed out of these trade talks just hours before the deadline, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

With trade talks surrounding Drummond coming to an end, the 76ers turned their attention to other needs on their roster, resulting in the additions of Buddy Hield and Cam Payne. Recently, the team added veteran point guard Kyle Lowry to their roster after he secured a buyout with the Charlotte Hornets.

Drummond, who will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, is set to finish the 2023-24 season with the Bulls, who find themselves in the play-in region of the Eastern Conference standings. The 30-year-old center has played in 55 games for Chicago this season, averaging 8.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game while shooting 55.7 percent from the floor. He has seen his role increase in recent games, starting alongside Nikola Vucevic in the Bulls' frontcourt ahead of the All-Star break.

Although Andre Drummond would have been an excellent addition for the Sixers, this organization is confident that Paul Reed and Mo Bamba will be able to hold things together in the frontcourt until Embiid returns from his meniscus injury. When this will be remains the biggest question mark surrounding the 76ers this season.