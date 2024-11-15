The Philadelphia 76ers are beginning a road trip with a matchup against the Orlando Magic. They have to start working their way out of the 2-9 hole that they fell in due to injuries and poor play. As the Sixers prepare to face the young Magic in their next NBA Cup showdown, they have to get their veteran stars back in action. Are Joel Embiid and Paul George playing tonight? Barring an unforeseen setback, they both will.

Latest injury updates on 76ers' Joel Embiid, Paul George

Embiid and George are both off of the NBA injury report after missing Wednesday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both of them were ruled out with “left knee injury management” on the second game of a back-to-back.

76ers head coach Nick Nurse said that they would be able to play vs. the Magic after resting a game and that George would no longer need to be on a minute restriction. Embiid, however, will still be limited to 25-30 minutes for the time being. He played 26 minutes in his season debut on Tuesday.

The 76ers have only seen Embiid and George together one time this season. They lost to the New York Knicks in their first NBA Cup matchup, 111-99, but did get the veterans involved in the offense together. Embiid will still be trying to shake off rust and regain trust in his knee while George, in what should be his first game getting extended minutes this season, should have a pretty big workload.

Tyrese Maxey (right hamstring strain) remains out while Andre Drummond (illness) is listed as questionable after missing the last game. For the Magic, Paolo Banchero (torn right oblique) and Wendell Carter Jr. (left foot plantar fasciitis) are out.

Joel Embiid and Paul George are on track to play for the 76ers in their NBA Cup matchup with the Magic at Kia Center.