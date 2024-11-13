Paul George and Joel Embiid have played their first NBA game together. After Embiid took some time out of his offseason to recruit his All-Star Weekend friend, the two stars waited a few games into their first season to join forces. The first step together wasn’t a pretty one, though, as the Philadelphia 76ers lost to the New York Knicks 111-99.

Embiid was super rusty, scoring just 13 points on 2-11 shooting from the field. George, on the other hand, was great. He scored a game-best 29 points on 10-19 shooting from the field and led his team with 10 rebounds. Embiid's goal is to help his new star teammate have performances like that more often.

“It felt good,” Embiid told reporters about playing with PG-8. “I thought tonight, he got a nice rhythm, which we need him to keep doing. Like I said, my job is just trying to make the game easy for all those guys — setting the screens and getting them open, just trying to make the game simple, especially as I'm getting back in, trying to feel more confident.”

George complimented Embiid for how much attention he drew from the opposing defense, likening his gravity to former Los Angeles Clippers teammate Kawhi Leonard and calling him “a force.”

Joel Embiid, Paul George team up in 76ers' loss to Knicks

Embiid's gravity will do wonders for everyone he plays with but especially a sharpshooter off the wing like George. That gravity from beyond the arc will benefit the big man, too. Nick Nurse said that George “looked really confident scoring the ball tonight.”

“He did a good job,” Nurse said. “I thought our guys did a good job of freeing him up some for some looks, some of the similar looks he's been getting off some of the similar sets and he obviously made 'em tonight. That always helps. I think he got a burst of energy from that.”

The Philadelphia 76ers are still a ways away from uniting their Big 3 as Tyrese Maxey remains out with a hamstring strain, though he has taken the first steps in his recovery. Although the Sixers are now 2-8, things could look very good when the stars finally align.

“We need some more connectivity and we're not gonna get that till we get some minutes together out there,” Nurse said. “I think there were certainly some flashes of really good play at both ends.”