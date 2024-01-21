Daryl Morey stood up for Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid is having a great season for the Philadelphia 76ers, but many fans have complained about the amount of free throws he has been shooting this season, and 76ers president Daryl Morey had a simple response to those complaining on Twitter.

Seems we have to remind folks of this every season https://t.co/d4ZCp5jbwh pic.twitter.com/fS3zQA3kdd — Daryl Morey 🗽🏀 (@dmorey) January 21, 2024

It seems simple, but it is so hard for anyone playing against the 76ers to guard Joel Embiid without fouling, as evidenced this season. It is clear that Embiid and the 76ers do not care about the complaints.

Embiid is having a monstrous season coming off of last year's MVP season. He is averaging 35 points per game with 11.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, according to Basketball reference. All of those marks are higher than what he recorded last year, when he won the MVP award over Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.

Despite the departure of James Harden, the 76ers have remained contenders in the Eastern Conference this season, sitting at 28-13 overall, good for third in the conference, 3.5 games of the Boston Celtics for first place, and 0.5 games back of the Milwaukee Bucks for second place. Embiid's efforts amid James Harden's departure have been monumental, and have kept Philadelphia in the conversation.

The 76ers are hoping to get over the hump in the playoffs this season, and although some doubt the ability to do that after Harden's departure, the team is playing well. It will be interesting to see how the team performs in the playoffs, and if any additions are made ahead of the trade deadline to strengthen the roster.