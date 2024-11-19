The Philadelphia 76ers saga continues after Tyrese Maxey called out Joel Embiid following their loss to the Miami Heat on Monday. In an article by The Athletic, they say that “The message, in essence, was that everything within their program starts with the big man and that he simply must be better when it comes to his leadership. Embiid, league and team sources say, heard the message while also expressing a lack of clarity and occasional frustration about how he is being used on the court.” Embiid only posted 11 points and eight rebounds in 31 minutes of action. While he's bouncing back from a knee injury, it didn't help amidst the 2-11 76ers record.

