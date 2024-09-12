With the 2024-25 season rapidly approaching, NBA fans, writers, and podcasters alike have been looking for interesting ways to keep their fans engaged, from all-time lists, to divisional breakdowns, and… Kyle Lowry dunk stats.

Wait, what was that last part? Who is thinking about Lowry dunking in an NBA Game? Has Lowry ever even dunked in a game, being 6-foot tall and not particularly aerodynamic, what with his pitbull build? Well, the fine folks at ESPN's Hoops Collective podcast, Brian Windhorst, Tim Bontemps, and Tim McMahon decided to dig down into the weeds, examine the situation, and really give the people what they want, dunking stats on a 38-year-old backup point guard. The results, interestingly enough, may surprise you.

“How many dunks does Philadelphia 76ers backup point guard Kyle Lowry have in his career?” Windhorst asked. “The answer is two, but that's not the most fascinating thing: Kyle Lowry's last dunk was in the 2007-2008 season at age 21 as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies… It's been 16 years since he dunked in a game.”

What? 16 years? How is that… so you're telling me the last time Lowry dunked, his teammate Jared McCain wasn't even in elementary school? The last time Lowry dunked, George Bush was president? The last time Lowry dunked, X was called Twitter? It's true, folks, it's true; Lowry has been ground-bound for longer than a child goes to primary school, and yet, as Windhorst almost immediately noted through the laughs of his coworkers, there's a silver lining in all of this for Lowry, as he is, well, really rich.

“Listen, I have no dunks in my career; the man has made $400 million, he's got a ring,” Windhorst noted. “I've got to tell you, he's opened up an interesting thing here, and I'm enjoying it.”

Welp, there you go, folks: Lowry can't dunk but has a ton of money, and the NBA season is only a few weeks away; may they go by quickly.