The Philadelphia 76ers are beginning a tough back-to-back with their first matchup of the season against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Unfortunately, one of their best players won’t be available to face the Western Conference's top seed in the 7:00 P.M. EST game at the Wells Fargo Center. Joel Embiid is not playing against the Thunder tonight.

Is Joel Embiid playing vs. Thunder?

Embiid has been ruled out due to a left foot sprain. It will be his fifth straight absence and his 25th of the season.

The 76ers have not played Embiid in both ends of back-to-backs this season, so he was already going to miss either Tuesday's game against the Thunder or Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks regardless of how injured he is. Nonetheless, it's worrisome that Embiid has missed so many games after playing through the foot injury.

Embiid injured his foot in the 76ers' Christmas Day win over the Boston Celtics. The big man played in four of the next five games after that, only missing the first end of a back-to-back, and has now missed almost two weeks' worth of games for an injury that is considered a day-to-day issue.

Expand Tweet

This back-to-back will be tough for the 76ers, who have a record of 8-16 in games that Embiid has missed this season. The Thunder have the best defense in the NBA and one of the league's best scorers in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Picking up a win against them or the Knicks would go a long way, though it isn’t likely.

Paul George (right ankle soreness) and Justin Edwards (left ankle sprain) are listed as probable, Tyrese Maxey (left hand sprain) and Caleb Martin (right groin soreness) are questionable and Andre Drummond (left toe sprain), Kyle Lowry (right hip sprain), Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery) and KJ Martin (left foot stress reaction) remain out.

For the Thunder, Chet Holmgren (right iliac wing fracture), Ajay Mitchell (right great toe sprain) and Nikola Topic (left knee surgery) have been ruled out.