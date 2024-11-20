The Philadelphia 76ers have stumbled out of the gates in the 2024-25 season, currently sitting dead last in their conference at 2-11 after Monday evening's blowout loss to the Miami Heat. Since returning from injury, Paul George hasn't looked like the versatile two way maestro that the 76ers thought they were signing in free agency, and the team has yet to see he, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey share the floor so far this year.

One person who is troubled by what he's seen from the 76ers and specifically George so far this year is former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague, who recently took to his Club 520 Podcast to relay his concerns.

“I wasn’t hating on PG, I’m just saying he came to a situation where it might’ve just ran it’s course,” said Teague. “I’m not comparing him to Tobias Harris and I’m not hating on Tobias Harris, I like Tobias Harris and I like PG, but I think he got put in a situation where now he’s going to be Tobias Harris because Joel doesn’t care or seems not to care right now, and Tyrese is out, so now everybody looks towards you like, okay, we paid you so it’s time for you to show up and you’re like, ‘damn, I came here to be the third option. Chill.'”

Is the 76ers' season already over?

In theory, it wouldn't be fair to judge the 76ers until we've seen Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and Joel Embiid on the court together. In reality, it's not unreasonable to wonder whether that will ever happen, as the 76ers have already been hit with a slew of injuries that many saw coming the second the team constructed this variation of a Big Three.

The lone bright spot of the 76ers so far this season has been the play of rookie guard Jared McCain, who is currently the frontrunner to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award with some strong numbers on impressive efficiency, but the team has seen little production from its supporting cast, including Kelly Oubre Jr. and Caleb Martin.

Of course, there is still plenty of time for the 76ers to turn things around and climb back in the hunt, especially considering how horrid the rest of the Eastern Conference has been so far this year.

Still, there haven't been many encouraging signs in the early going. Philadelphia will next take the floor on Wednesday evening vs the Memphis Grizzlies.