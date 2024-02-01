If Embiid misses five more games, he will not be eligible to be considered for MVP.

The NBA's new rule of players being ineligible to receive awards if they have not played at least 65 games has been a topic of controversy as of late. Especially with Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid on the cusp of reaching the mark amidst a great season, NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars was in an interview with Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports and talked about the “unintended consequences” of it all.

“You’re always gonna have unintended consequences, that’s the first thing,” Dumars said. “The second thing, you kind of knew that the first couple of guys that were going to get close to that mark, it will become an issue. So it probably was going to become a talking point at some point. It could’ve been a month from now. The number is what the number is. I’m not surprised, [though].”

The face of the 76ers in Embiid has five games left before he will be ineligible to receive post-season awards like MVP even though at the level he has been playing at, he would be the frontrunner. He has averaged 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and close to two blocks per game while shooting over 50 percent from the field.

Dumars defends rule as “collectively bargained,” could impact 76ers star

Dumars would defend the new rule from the association since it was “collectively bargained” in the new CBA this past year. He would continue saying that there was a lot of numbers thrown around in terms of the amount of games an individual should play to be eligible.