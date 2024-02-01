The 76ers have been fined for ruling Joel Embiid out against the Nuggets despite not being listed on the injury report.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been fined $75,000 by the NBA for mismanaging their injury report regarding Joel Embiid's injury in their recent game against the Denver Nuggets, the league announced.

The NBA's announcement reads as follows: “The 76ers have been fined $75,000 for failing to include Joel Embiid on the team’s injury report in an accurate and timely manner for the team’s game on Saturday, Jan. 27 against the Denver Nuggets. The fine takes into account Philadelphia’s prior history of fines for violating injury reporting rules. The league review concluded that there was no violation of the Player Participation Policy because Embiid’s absence was due to a confirmed injury.”

Joel Embiid was not listed on the injury report leading into the game but was ruled out at the last moment due to concerns about how he looked in warm-ups. Issues with his left knee kept him out of the 76ers' following game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Embiid aggravated his knee issue on Tuesday in the 76ers' loss to the Golden State Warriors and will miss at least one game because of it. The superstar center is undergoing further evaluation in Philadelphia as the Sixers wrap up their road trip with a matchup against the Utah Jazz.

Additionally, the NBA fined the New Orleans Pelicans $25,000 for failing to include Trey Murphy III on the team's injury report ahead of a road game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Murphy was listed as active on the second night of a back-to-back but did not play in Milwaukee after playing in New Orleans the prior day.