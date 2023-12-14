Joe Dumars explains the "indefinite" piece of the Draymond Green suspension.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is suspended indefinitely after the NBA declined to put an exact number of games on his suspension for smacking Phoenix Suns big man Jusef Nurkic in the face on Tuesday night. A day after handing out the ban, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations for the National Basketball Association, Joe Dumars, explained why the “indefinite” part of the suspension was important to the NBA.

“A lot of times people get caught up into like a number — like, “What’s the number? — and we didn’t want to do that,” Dumars said on ESPN’s First Take on Thursday morning. “What we wanted to do was — first of all, we knew that there would be some level of punishment, but we didn’t want that to be the focus. We wanted the focus to be on how can we help Draymond as well. And we thought indefinite was the best way to do that.”

The former championship-winning Detroit Pistons guard reiterated that they didn’t want the debate (on shows like First Take, ironically) about whether the number of games for the Warriors forward is too big or too small. The league decided that Draymond Green would be suspended indefinitely so he has time during the suspension to get himself “mentally and emotionally where [he] needs to be.”

That could be a big ask of Green who has produced mayhem on and off the court since coming into the NBA in 2012. Whether it was hitting LeBron James in the crotch and costing his team a title or sucker-punching teammate Jordan Pool in the face in practice and tanking the season, Green is a problem on the court, and the NBA (despite what Joe Dumars said) seems to finally have had enough.