The Philadelphia 76ers dropped to 2-11 on the 2024-25 NBA season Monday evening with a blowout loss at the hands of the Miami Heat despite Joel Embiid coming back to play after being doubtful for most of the day. Embiid wasn't able to do much in this one, as he and Paul George were both held below 20 points by the Heat defense en route to the defeat.

Watching the game from the sidelines was Tyrese Maxey, who is currently out due to injury, but that didn't stop the young All-Star from making his voice heard during a team meeting after the game, in which he criticized Embiid for being late “for everything” and having a negative impact on the locker room, per Shams Charania of ESPN.

Needless to say, fans on X, formerly Twitter, were quick to criticize the 2022-23 NBA MVP for his reported tardiness.

“I repeat. Joel Embiid is the worst superstar in the history of sports im not joking,” wrote one user.

“76ers don’t have a good leader,” wrote another.

Others seemed to take issue with the fact that 23-year-old Tyrese Maxey is seeming to show more maturity than 30-year-old Embiid.

“Maxey is the vet here,” wrote one user.

Overall, this latest report is sure to add more gasoline on what has already been a dumpster fire of a 2024-25 season for the 76ers.

Is the 76ers' season already over?

Coming into this season, expectations were higher than ever for the 76ers, as the team had just signed Paul George in free agency and were looking to pair him up with Maxey and Embiid to form the league's best “Big Three.”

However, 13 games into the year, the trio have played exactly zero seconds together, which was always going to be a concern with two players who have the injury histories of Embiid and George.

The 76ers have seen excellent production from rookie Jared McCain, but outside of him, their rotational pieces like Caleb Martin, Kelly Oubre, and Andre Drummond have largely let them down so far this year.

Of course, the season is still in its early portions and there is still plenty of time to turn things around, particularly if George, Embiid, and Maxey are able to finally share the floor together.

However, things could not have gotten off to a much worse start.

The 76ers will next take the floor on Wednesday evening vs the Memphis Grizzlies on the road.