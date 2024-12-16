The Philadelphia 76ers provided an update on Joel Embiid after he suffered a face injury in their matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

“Philadelphia 76ers say Joel Embiid (right sinus fracture) will remain out and be re-evaluated in approximately one week,” NBA insider Chris Haynes wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The hits continue to come for Embiid, who has been in and out of the lineup this season as he tries to manage his knee injury. The 76ers may be used to Embiid being out of the lineup, but the team had high expectations coming into the season. Hopefully, this gives him enough to rest his knee as well as he tries to get healthy.