76ers superstar Joel Embiid has been diagnosed with a displaced flap in his left meniscus.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been diagnosed with a displaced flap in the meniscus in his left knee, according to Shams Charania and Joe Vardon of The Athletic. The superstar big man is considering surgery to address the injury, which has already sidelined him for multiple games.

Charania and Vardon write that a displaced flap “is considered to be a type of tear of the meniscus, according to orthopedic knee specialists. Embiid, his doctors and the 76ers are continuing to discuss whether the best course of action is to rest and rehab the injury or to undergo a procedure that would require him to miss extended time.”

Joel Embiid missed the 76ers' previous game against the Utah Jazz and will miss their next game Saturday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

The 76ers announced on Thursday that Embiid's left knee issue, which was worsened in a loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday after he missed two previous games, was a meniscus injury. The team said that he was ruled out for the weekend amid discussions for a treatment plan. The Athletic reports that a decision on that plan could be made by Monday.

The 76ers, who are fifth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 30-17, will look to string together wins while Embiid recovers. They have a record of just 4-9 without him but are coming off of a win in Utah thanks to a 51-point game from Tyrese Maxey. With the trade deadline approaching quickly, Philly may have to make a sizable upgrade to compete for a high seeding in the East as Embiid misses time.