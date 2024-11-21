The Philadelphia 76ers are still going through their disappointing season, and their team meeting is the latest thing that has had people talking. In the meeting, Tyrese Maxey reportedly called out Joel Embiid for being late to activities and how it's affecting the team.

Patrick Beverley, a former teammate of both Maxey and Embiid, spoke about the situation on his podcast and seemed to take Maxey's side.

“Superstars have to lead by example because at the end of the day, if you disrespect the game, it’s going to come back and bite you in the ass,” Beverley said. “When you create habits like that, you look at the team, you look at injuries, and then you look at everyone around you. You’re like, ‘Okay, cool, that’s why they’re not having success.’ You’re disrespecting the game. But you look at a team like Boston… maybe guys are late once or twice, but that doesn’t look like a team where people are late every single day.

“Being on time… I love to be on time. I respect a person who’s on time. Not saying I disrespect Joel, but if you’re constantly late, it can be looked at as, ‘Bro, what the f***? Like, you don’t care about what the f*** we got going on?’ I had a teammate, a superstar teammate, before who was late. And it wasn’t all the time—just probably late this one time because he had some stuff he had to do. My thing with him was like, ‘Okay, yeah, I respect that, but your having to do something that causes you to be late now makes all of us stay out at practice longer. Like, what about my son I gotta pick up from school?’”

Embiid being late definitely isn't the reason the 76ers season is going the way it is, but it can definitely play in part in other things that may be happening.

Tyrese Maxey breaks silence on 76ers meeting

Tyrese Maxey spoke about the meeting and his comments that go out to the media surrounding Joel Embiid, and he didn't back down from anything he said.

“I wanted to speak up,” Maxey said, via The Athletic. “I felt the need to do that because I wanted to share that we are better than what we have shown on the floor. There was a lot said, but it is what it is. We said what we had to say and we have to figure out a way to move on to the rest of the season. Everyone understands what’s at stake. Everyone is feeling the hurt.”

The 76ers have had injuries to all three of their star players, which has led to inconsistencies and losses. Paul George may be back on the shelf for some time after re-injuring his same knee from the preseason. Right now, the 76ers are trying to find a lot of answers on how to revive their season, but it doesn't seem like they have a clue of what to do.