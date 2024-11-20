The Philadelphia 76ers have tallied more out-of-the-ordinary stories than wins to begin the 2024-25 season. The follow-up to Joel Embiid's injury-reporting fiasco and Embiid shoving a local newspaper columnist has been a team meeting that featured, among other things, Tyrese Maxey confronting Joel Embiid about his tardiness for team events.

It was very bold of Maxey to call Embiid out. On top of wanting to get through to his co-star, he said that he wanted to motivate the team and that everyone understands the dire situation at hand, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic.

“I wanted to speak up,” Maxey said, via The Athletic. “I felt the need to do that because I wanted to share that we are better than what we have shown on the floor. There was a lot said, but it is what it is. We said what we had to say and we have to figure out a way to move on to the rest of the season. Everyone understands what’s at stake. Everyone is feeling the hurt.”

Tyrese Maxey looking to help 76ers turn the tides from rough start to season

While Maxey is and should be empowered to be a leader for the 76ers, challenging Embiid puts the spotlight on himself, too. He needs to play better once he returns from a hamstring injury to justify calling out the franchise player who, while not off to a good start either, has carried the franchise for over half a decade.

Before the defeat at the hands of the Miami Heat that sparked the team meeting and all this drama leaking to the public, Maxey sent a cryptic tweet and clarified that he still believes in his team. Heading into their next game, their record is 2-11, tied with the Washington Wizards for the worst in the Eastern Conference. They need to turn things around starting now.

Expand Tweet

After missing six games, Maxey may return to the lineup on Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. Embiid and Paul George are not listed on the injury report, which suggests that it could be the first game that Philly's new Big 3 plays together.