Philadelphia 76ers basketball is on its way back. After traveling to The Bahamas for training camp, the championship hopefuls face the New Zealand Breakers of the NBL at 7:00 P.M. EST in their first preseason game. Joel Embiid and Paul George will not play, head coach Nick Nurse said, but everyone else should be available.

The trio of Embiid, George and Tyrese Maxey is an enticing one but it won’t yet take on its first challenge together. George said at training camp that he wasn’t sure if he would play in the Sixers' exhibition game vs. the Breakers, stressing that he's focused on “getting myself prepared for the regular season.” It wouldn’t be surprising for the 34-year-old to miss more preseason games, though he has played in at least two of them in all but one year of his 14-year NBA career.

The 76ers are playing things even more carefully with Embiid after he dealt with some brutal injuries last season and played in the Olympics with Team USA. He was held out of some parts of training camp and vowed to do a better job of listening to the Sixers' medical staff.

Embiid claimed that he's entering this season 25-to-30 pounds lighter and spent much of media day and training camp discussing his enhanced commitment to being healthy in the postseason. For the time being, though, he and George will rest as the Sixers get going in preseason.

76ers begin preseason with matchup vs. NBL's Breakers

The 76ers have six preseason games in 2024 and will begin with just one of their two home games against the Breakers. Former Sixer Jonah Bolden faces his old team while fellow former NBA player Tacko Fall will watch his new team from the sideline due to injury.

The Sixers have a road back-to-back this weekend against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics. They'll face the Wolves in Nurse's native Iowa and get a crack at the defending champs the next day. Philly begins the 2024-25 regular season at home on Wednesday, October 23 against the Milwaukee Bucks.