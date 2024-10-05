NASSAU, THE BAHAMAS — As training camp comes to a close for the Philadelphia 76ers, the championship-hopeful squad heads back home with more insight into the new roster. Just about everyone had their time to shine, even if there was plenty of caution exercised for Joel Embiid and some of the older Sixers.

Nick Nurse had plenty of positives for every player he was asked about throughout camp. But at the conclusion of the week, when asked for the biggest standouts among the newcomers, the head coach named seven players who were either brand new this season or were new last season.

Andre Drummond, Nurse said, was “impressive” with his energy and hard work.

Caleb Martin was “explosive” and “a really good teammate.”

Paul George “looked good.” He received positive reviews after the second day of camp.

Kelly Oubre Jr. “almost feels like a new guy” because of where he is in his career and was “very good” in camp.

Jared McCain, one of the main head-turning performers during the week, was “excellent.”

Eric Gordon performed “as advertised” and “made a lot of shots.”

Kyle Lowry, one of Nurse's most trusted players, was “very good.”

Nurse feels like the Sixers are “way ahead in some aspects, for sure — and most of them, I think.” He credited that to more practice time ahead of their first preseason games and the youthfulness of part of the roster, namely the guys who will be funneled into the G League-affiliate Delaware Blue Coats. “A big two thumbs up, for sure,” he said.

76ers conclude “great” 2024 training camp in The Bahamas

As far as camp as a whole, Nurse offered two main takeaways.

“I think the vibe was amazing,” Nurse said. “Not only from the players and staff but I just feel like everybody around the organization, they saw how hard they were playing and the energy that was being put out there. I think it just gives everybody an extra lift.”

The vibes were, indeed, very high during the 76ers' tropical training camp. The players went on water slides, interacted with tourists and the local community and overall enjoyed their time at the Atlantis resort on Paradise Island. Nurse said that coming to The Bahamas was on the team's radar previously and that the facilities at the resort were “great” for the team.

“Amazing,” Tyrese Maxey said on Wednesday. “It's my first time in The Bahamas. It's beautiful.”

Expand Tweet

Secondly, Nurse said the team got “a lot of data” on its players. Seeing the roster in action, even though a few were held out of scrimmages, was a major emphasis after the 76ers' busy offseason.

“I think I saw what I needed to see with a lot of guys and your thoughts of what are they gonna be either changed a little bit or just really confirmed it,” he said. “It gives you some ideas on how you can use 'em and where you think they fit in.”

The 76ers got “a lot of positives there” in how it scouted its team and considered where each player could fit in best, according to Nurse. KJ Martin said that lineup versatility was a big takeaway for him. He believes they got a good look at what could work, suggesting that lineups with Embiid and Andre Drummond together and smaller lineups with himself or Guerschon Yabusele at center could work.

Nurse said it was “a great camp” in The Bahamas. Following a week of hard work in paradise, the pressure will start mounting. The regular season begins in less than three weeks.

After an off day on Sunday, the 76ers' first game of preseason falls on Monday at 7:00 P.M. EST. They will host the NBL's New Zealand Breakers, who specifically signed former NBA center Tacko Fall to give them more size against NBA competition.