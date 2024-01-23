Joel Embiid was dominating the Spurs.

Gregg Popovich had a plan to keep Joel Embiid from scoring. However, it does not seem to be working out for the San Antonio Spurs. Joel Embiid was scorching hot right from the start and showed no signs of stopping. Not even Victor Wembanyama could stop the dominance of the Philadelphia 76ers star.

Joel Embiid exploded for 59 points in just three quarters of playing time for the 76ers. He is also not showing any signs of slowing down and might even break Kobe Bryant's record of 81 points. This had fans declaring all sorts of statements as he dropped all of these points against Victor Wembanyama.

“However you want it, Joel Embiid has got it for you. All 3 levels. 59 through 3. We’re witnessing history,” was one common sentiment that the 76ers faithful shared about their Most Valuable Player's scoring outburst.

Some 76ers fans even tried to hush narratives about their postseason success, “Sixers fans- worry about the playoffs in the spring. Just enjoy the greatness of Joel Embiid leading this team right now. He has been dominant, efficient, and fun to watch in Nick Nurse’s system.”

Joel Embiid sets a new historic 76ers record

Wembanyama tried to keep the Spurs afloat in this matchup but it was to no avail. He would still notch 33 points while grabbing seven rebounds and dropping two assists. But, Embiid was just a little too much for anyone to handle. He finished the game with 70 points on just 37 minutes of action. The 76ers star also notched 18 rebounds along with five dimes.

“Joel Embiid you’re HIM,” and “MVP Joel Embiid,” were just some of the comments that echoed all throughout the internet because of this performance.

He beat out Wilt Chamberlain for the 76ers single-game franchise record. Embiid also joins an elite list of just nine players in NBA history to notch 70 points in a win. No amount of schemes from Gregg Popovich prevented him from scoring at will. This may just be the start of multiple other historic scoring outbursts for the 76ers star. However, if this were his greatest, it would not be bad at all and the perfect way to silence the doubters.