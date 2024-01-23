Joel Embiid had to show some love to Kobe Bryant.

Joel Embiid beat out Wilt Chamberlain to be the sole owner of the Philadelphia 76ers' single-game scoring title. Every scheme was thrown at him by Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs, but he was not bothered. Victor Wembanyama guarded him and even tried to outgun the league's MVP, but it was to no avail. January 22nd may be a special time for scoring outbursts but the big man did not forget the late great Los Angeles Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant.

No one was stopping the 76ers big man as soon as he received the ball. He went and knocked down 24 out of his 41 field goal attempts which netted him 70 points. It was not just any 70 points that broke Wilt Chamberlain's record but also a massive double-double. Embiid grabbed 18 rebounds to go along with his scoring outburst. Whenever he felt like a 76ers teammate would be too open, he passed it. This also notched him five assists for the night against a Spurs defense that looked lost.

Coincidentally, this was also the same date from 18 years ago that still haunts Jalen Rose. Kobe Bryant got the ball down the net 28 times in 46 field goal attempts against the Toronto Raptors. It was not only the 76ers star that had an insane night in scoring. Kevin Durant and Karl-Anthony Towns also had huge numbers to immortalize the date of January 22nd.

For fans of the association, it truly was a night to remember.