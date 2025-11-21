Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey delivered a historic performance Thursday night, scoring a career-high 54 points with nine assists in a 123-114 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

What makes the feat even more remarkable is that Maxey played through lingering injury concerns, including a bruised right quadriceps sustained against the Toronto Raptors earlier in the week.

Maxey was listed as probable heading into the matchup but showed no hesitation once tip-off arrived. After waking up, receiving treatment, and deciding he could run effectively, he went all in.

“I definitely was not as aggressive as I should have been [against Toronto],” Maxey admitted. “I got hit in the head and I also got hit in the quad, so it was a little tough for me.” He clearly took that performance to heart.

His teammates and coaches noticed the difference immediately. Maxey took 18-of-30 overall, 6-of-15 from three-point range, and 12-of-14 on free throws, including two clutch free throws with seven seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

Despite resting for just over half of the second quarter, he never left the game after halftime, proving both his stamina and determination.

Paul George, observing Maxey’s relentless approach, praised his work ethic. “He’s special,” George said. “He’s gifted. What stands out is that after the game, on a back-to-back, 50, 45-plus minutes, he goes and lifts.

That just speaks volumes to who he is, why he's where he's at. I’ve been around a lot of great guys in this league. That’s what they do. They do the stuff that keeps them going, keeps them strong, always working on themselves.”

Maxey, who made his first All-Star appearance in 2023-24 but was limited to 52 games in 2024-25 due to a finger injury, has clearly made the most of his offseason. He credits consistent film study and preparation for his ability to dominate even under physical strain.

The 76ers now boast one of the league’s most fearless offensive threats. Maxey’s blend of scoring, resilience, and sheer work ethic has elevated Philadelphia, making him one of the NBA’s hardest-working and most dangerous players this season.