Tyrese Maxey delivered a heater the Philadelphia 76ers needed, dropping 54 points to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 123-114 in overtime Thursday night and hand the Sixers a signature road win.

Maxey scored from everywhere. He played 47 minutes, shot 18-of-30 from the floor, hit six 3-pointers, and made 12 of 14 free throws, finishing with five rebounds and nine assists while swatting three shots in a performance that stalled Milwaukee’s late surge, via the ESPN Box Score.

The game was a back-and-forth slugfest until Maxey took over in the extra period. The Bucks built a second-quarter push, but Philadelphia answered with a balanced attack led by Maxey’s isolation buckets, step-back triples, and timely defenses that shifted momentum. When the dust settled, the Sixers had outlasted a scrappy Milwaukee club on the road.

Maxey’s outburst continues a scorching stretch; he’s averaged gaudy numbers in recent games and has been a focal point of MVP chatter this season. A reality the Sixers have leaned into as they weather injuries and roster juggling. His scoring burst Thursday extended a run that’s put Philadelphia back on the map in a tight Atlantic Division.

Philadelphia teammates couldn’t stop raving about Tyrese Maxey’s takeover. The young guard kept attacking even when Milwaukee threw extra bodies at him. The rest of the Sixers fed off that energy, spacing the floor and defending just well enough for Maxey to close the door in overtime.

For Milwaukee, Ryan Rollins led the way, but the Bucks couldn’t stop Maxey’s late surge. For the Sixers, this one feels like more than one win; it’s a reminder that when Maxey’s dialed in, he can carry a team through the toughest moments.