Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George is still trying to regain his rhythm after being sidelined for several months due to a knee injury. But it looks like he won't need a lot of time to do so.

After making his season debut in their win over the Los Angeles Clippers, 110-108, on Monday, he sat out the front end of their back-to-back on Wednesday, losing to the Toronto Raptors, 121-112.

George suited up against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Thursday, and he was on fire early. He scored the 76ers' first 11 points and outscored the Bucks by himself. He started with a layup before draining three straight three-pointers.

Last season, the 35-year-old forward was limited to just 41 games in his first stint with the 76ers. He averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.8 steals.

In his season debut versus the Clippers, he contributed nine points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 21 minutes. He, however, struggled from the field, shooting only 2-of-9.

George, a six-time All-Star, remains a key piece for Philadelphia, even though the team has done well with Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe running the show. Joel Embiid, meanwhile, has only played six games this season. George's experience and two-way ability are valuable assets for the squad.

His hot start against the Bucks should only motivate George to keep on pushing. He had 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting, three rebounds, and two assists in 12 minutes in the first half.

As of writing, the Bucks are ahead by a small margin against the 76ers in the fourth quarter.