It was a show at the Fiserv Forum as the Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 123-114 in overtime, thanks in part to a critical mistake by Doc Rivers. The 76ers got a huge boost from a Tyrese Maxey 54-point game to lead the charge. Significantly, Maxey gave details about the mistake Rivers made, according to the Associated Press.

“I didn't have to move too much or work too hard to score or get the ball on offense, so I think I didn't feel tired just because of that,” Maxey explained.

Maxey went off for his best game of the season, tallying 54 points on 18-of-30 shooting, including 6-of-15 from beyond the arc. Additionally, he went 12-of-14 from the free-throw line. His nine assists also helped the Sixers when they needed to. Maxey further clarified that the zone defense employed in the second half helped him, and it gave him a chance to thrive.

“The zone slowed the game down and kind of took stress off the body. I was like ‘Listen, I'm good. If you want me to stay, I can stay.' He let me stay, so I finished the game.”

Maxey logged 46:38 against the Bucks, leading the 76ers in total minutes. He illustrated that he would stay on the floor as long as the team needed him, even if it meant he led the league in minutes. With the Bucks using a zone defense, Maxey was able to pick his spots and navigate the court, knowing the defense would only cover a specific area.