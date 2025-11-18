Andre Drummond has heard just about every joke imaginable over the course of his long NBA career, but Monday night brought a new one, and one that immediately took off online. During the Philadelphia 76ers’ matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, the broadcast team delivered a light-hearted jab at Drummond’s hairstyle, comparing it to something out of a classic cartoon explosion.

“His hair looks like a cartoon where something blows up… He visited the Wile E. Coyote exhibit,” one Clippers announcer quipped, drawing laughter from the booth and quickly going viral across social media. Fans reposted the clip within minutes, turning Drummond into an unexpected trending topic.

Clippers announcers ROASTED Andre Drummond 😭 "His hair looks like a cartoon where something blows up… He visited the Wile E Coyote exhibit." 💀💀

But while the commentary became the night’s most shareable moment, Drummond made sure the conversation didn’t stay on the hair jokes for long. The veteran center delivered one of his most impactful performances of the young season, finishing with 14 points, 18 rebounds, and a consistent interior presence that helped keep the Sixers competitive in a high-octane matchup.

Drummond’s energy was particularly felt on the offensive glass, where he created numerous second-chance opportunities that swung momentum back in Philadelphia’s favor. His physicality, screening, and rim protection were essential in stabilizing the 76ers’ rotations as they continue integrating new pieces.

The strong outing came on a night when several of Philadelphia’s key contributors excelled. Tyrese Maxey erupted for 39 points, continuing to prove he’s one of the NBA’s most dynamic young guards. Paul George added 14 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists, offering his usual two-way reliability as he grows more comfortable in the Sixers’ system.

Rookie VJ Edgecombe also turned heads with another encouraging performance after a halftime challenge from head coach Nick Nurse.

Still, Drummond’s combination of dominance and viral attention made him the unexpected star of the evening. While the “Wile E. Coyote” line will live on in the highlight reels, it was Drummond’s forceful play, not his hairstyle, that ultimately defined his performance.

For a Sixers team searching for toughness, rebounding, and identity, Drummond provided all three. And if he keeps playing like this, the jokes won’t be the only thing people remember.