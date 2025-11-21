The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the NBA’s most pleasant surprises to start the season, and All-Star Tyrese Maxey has served as the team’s driving force.

Maxey made history as he scored 54 points and recorded nine assists in Philadelphia’s 123-114 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. According to Elias Sports Bureau, the 25-year-old joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only other 76er to have at least 50 points and nine assists in a game.

“Blessed,” Maxey told the Associated Press after the game. “I thank God for it. Any time you're in a conversation with Wilt, who scored 100 points, you can't complain.”

Through 15 games this season, Maxey has averaged 33.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.9 assists while shooting around 47 percent from the field and roughly 42 percent from distance. He is second only to Los Angeles Lakers All-Star Luka Doncic in points per game.

“He's special,” 76ers All-Star Paul George said of Maxey. “He's gifted. I think what you guys don't see and what stands out is after the game, on a back-to-back, 50, 45-plus minutes, he goes and lifts. That just speaks volumes to who he is, why he's where he's at. I've been around a lot of great guys in this league. That's what they do. They do the stuff like that keeps them going, keeps them strong, always working on themselves.”

Maxey’s latest showing came during a season that has seen him average an NBA-leading 40.7 minutes per game, but the Dallas native does not seem to be concerned about his workload.

“I don't really care,” Maxey said. “I just want to win. If I have to play however much I have to play to win, then that's what I'm going to do.”