The Philadelphia 76ers walked into the night hoping for clarity, and they got it as Paul George made his long-awaited 2025-26 debut against the Los Angeles Clippers. The moment brought together the 76ers, Paul George, Nick Nurse, the Clippers, and the storyline every fan circled once the schedule dropped, that classic 76ers-Clippers tension under bright lights. George’s return wasn’t explosive. It wasn’t smooth. But it was real, and it mattered in a game the 76ers won 110-108.

Nick Nurse didn’t go over the top when asked for his thoughts. “Not bad,” he said, keeping it direct. He highlighted George’s defensive rebounding, praising his seven boards and steady effort. Reported by PhillyVoice.com’s Adam Aaronson, the evaluation felt honest, the kind of assessment that lands heavier than hype. George finished with nine points on 2-of-9 shooting, adding three assists in 21 minutes. The rhythm wasn’t there. The instincts were. And sometimes that’s the point on Night 1 for the 76ers.

A measured return, a meaningful win for the 76ers

Article Continues Below

The 76ers didn’t need Paul George to carry them. They needed him to move, defend, and feel the pace after months away. He did all three. The crowd noticed. Even in his quiet stretches, fans leaned forward when the ball found his hands, waiting for that signature snap on the jumper. It never fully arrived, but you could see the outline of the player the 76ers signed for these moments.

The Clippers led for most of the game, but the 76ers clawed back and sealed a hard-earned comeback win. The game turned into a test of composure, and the 76ers survived it with a mix of poise and urgency. For George, the night ends as a starting point, imperfect but promising.

Now comes the harder question, the one that lingers long after the final horn: how fast can Paul George climb from “not bad” to the All-Star force this 76ers team expects him to be?