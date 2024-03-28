The Philadelphia 76ers continue to await the hopeful return of Joel Embiid. Approaching two full months since undergoing a procedure on his left meniscus, Embiid has made progress but there is no official word yet on when he will be back. What is clear, however, is that the reigning MVP is making progress.
According to Dave Uram of KYW Newsradio, Nick Nurse said that Embiid did skill work during the 76ers' Thursday practice against other players and will travel with the team on its upcoming road trip to get workouts in. While the head coach added that there still is no timetable for his return, those two developments are important for Embiid.
Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said Joel Embiid will go on this road trip to workout.
There remains no timeline for Embiid returning. @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/EeAnRDaTM3
— Dave Uram (@MrUram) March 28, 2024
Nurse said recently that there is a good chance that Embiid will return before the playoffs begin. While he still has some obstacles to clear in his recovery process, the 76ers seem poised to get their superstar back at some point.
Joel Embiid will travel with 76ers on upcoming road trip
Embiid has missed 27 straight games after a collision with Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga worsened a knee issue. He was in the midst of a career-best season, averaging a career-best 35.3 points and 5.7 assists per game along with 11.3 rebounds.
Previous reporting pegged Embiid's potential return as the beginning of April before the regular season concludes. Since the 76ers' regular season ends with three straight home games, Embiid should have a nice runway to ramp up for the postseason if he is able to stay the course.
Nurse added that De'Anthony Melton and Robert Covington did not participate in practice and said previously that he is hopeful they can also return before the playoffs.
After losing to old friend James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night, the 76ers will travel to face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday and the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Philly has pulled off two upset wins over Cleveland without Embiid and Toronto is on a 12-game losing streak, so they present a pair of decent chances to pick up wins. But the Sixers have to come out playing their A-game.
The 76ers have a record of 39-34 and are in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.