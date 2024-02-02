LeBron James defends Joel Embiid after the 76ers star received criticism over knee injury.

The Philadelphia 76ers superstar center, Joel Embiid, received criticism over his current knee injury. In fact, he even forced himself to play because of how much scrutiny he got for sitting out games. Now, LeBron James goes ballistic on the media and talking heads after Embiid's injury only grew worse.

Joel Embiid suffered a lateral meniscus and the 76ers are evaluating him to see how serious the injury is. It's not an ideal situation for him or Philadelphia. LeBron James certainly is annoyed with how the media handled this situation, as plenty of talking heads blasted Embiid for not playing. The Los Angeles Lakers star called out everyone in a heated message on social media.

“Where are all the media outlets, TV media personalities, hot takes that talked so much about Joel Embiid about missing those games when he knew what he was dealing with. Now he's out with an injury because of it. Not 1 person has went back on TV or their dumba** podcast and apologized to that MAN!! No accountability.”

LeBron James is absolutely right. After Embiid faced all of that criticism from NBA fans, media members, and podcasters, nearly everyone went quiet when it turned out the 76ers' star actually has a potentially serious injury. Calling everyone out like this is the right thing to do from James. Especially considering he's still the face of the NBA.

As of now, it's not clear how long Joel Embiid will be out. The 76ers ruled him out for the Utah Jazz game on Thursday and he will not be available for Saturday's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Philadelphia may provide an injury update on Embiid by Monday to determine how long he'll be ruled out for.

With that said, all eyes are on Joel Embiid right now. Hopefully, he can bounce back sooner rather than later. It's unfortunate that it got to the point where LeBron James blasted the media for how it handled Embiid's situation. Maybe it'll lead to better reporting and less opinion-based comments from talking heads.