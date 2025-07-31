The Los Angeles Rams are a week into 2025 NFL training camp, and there is already panic spreading. After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round, the team hoped to bounce back. But Rams training camp has gotten off to a poor start. Unfortunately, the top Rams quarterback in the organization might not be ready for the start of the 2025 NFL season.

Los Angeles is among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season. Yet, losing the most important player on the field might hinder that possibility. There is no chance the Rams get as far as they did last season without him. Additionally, there is no chance they would have won the Super Bowl a few seasons ago without him.

Los Angeles did not draft a quarterback. At the time, they believed they were set with what they had. But they did not envision a possible injury throwing their season into risk. Here is why the Rams' quarterback room is causing the most panic, and what could happen.

Matthew Stafford has not practiced at Rams training camp

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has not practiced at NFL training camp. Unfortunately, Stafford has a back injury and might miss the majority of the Rams' training camp. But conflicting reports have indicated that he might not be at the 2025 NFL training camp at all. There is a chance that Stafford might miss all of the training camp to prepare for the 2025 NFL season.

The team is being reticent about the severity of the injury. Ultimately, this is his 17th season in the league. Because of this, it might be a factor of wear and tear. There could be a chance that Stafford will not appear at Rams training camp. Significantly, it would not be the first time a quarterback in this organization has missed time before the season.

If Stafford's injury is as bad as some fear, it could put some question marks into the upcoming season. Although the NFC West is not as good as other divisions, this team still has some competition. The Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers could take advantage of the situation and get off to great starts.

The quarterback situation is murky

The real concern is not just with Stafford not being ready. No, it's also with who might back him up. Jimmy Garoppolo is the first candidate to start in Stafford's place. Overall, he has had a career with mixed results.

Garoppolo led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in the 2019 season. Unfortunately, the rest of his career has been plagued by numerous injuries and ailments that led to the Niners releasing him. The mark on Garoppolo is his inability to stay healthy throughout his career. Because of this, it led to the end of his career in the Bay Area.

If Garoppolo cannot stay healthy while being the quarterback in Los Angeles, then Stetson Bennett takes over. He has even less experience as a starting NFL quarterback.

Matt Stafford missing Rams training camp reps might cause a poor start

Stafford missing training camp and possibly more games puts more pressure on everyone. Substantially, the Rams defense could thrive and make this a team that grinds out victories until Stafford returns. But there might be concerns about durability and rust when Stafford returns.

If the Rams quarterback plays in the first week, he will be facing the fearsome Houston Texans' defense. That alone might make things uncomfortable for him. Plus, he will be doing it with no reps. If Stafford were to miss two games, he would be back in time for the Philadelphia Eagles. Again, that would be a tough test for the veteran quarterback, as that defense is the reason why the Birds won the Super Bowl.

There is also the possibility that Stafford returns too early and has not properly healed. If that is the case, he could re-injure his back and make things much worse. If that were to happen, then the Rams would have Garoppolo or Bennett as the starting quarterback for a large portion of the season. So far, the Rams have avoided serious injuries to their quarterbacks in recent years. Could they survive if one were to happen this year?

LA's defense is great. But a defense is only as great as how much time their offense can give them off the field. Assuming Garoppolo plays, it might cause more stalls in the offense, putting a tired defense on the field. That is the number one reason why the Rams are being extra cautious with this back injury. If they want to have a chance to win the title in the 2025 NFL season, they must take care of Stafford.