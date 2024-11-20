It was a major story when it was revealed that the Philadelphia 76ers had a team meeting after they lost to the Miami Heat Monday night, leading to a 2-11 start. A crucial part of the story was 76ers star Tyrese Maxey holding Joel Embiid accountable for timeliness, which former basketball player Lou Williams clarified the situation.

While the reactions from the conversation between Maxey and Embiid was that the former called out the big-man, it wasn't that in the slightest per Williams. He was on the show “Run It Back,” where he said he spoke with several people who know of the situation, and it was just a talk of everybody being on the same page.

“Coincidentally, I can give you guys an inside scoop on this thing because one way or another, I ended up on the phone with a few of the guys from the 76ers, and by all accounts, this was kind of blown out of proportion,” Williams said. “You know, the idea of Tyrese [Maxey] calling Joel [Embiid] out and how it's been portrayed in the media as, you know, one of these types of blow-up things, you know, from my understanding, they just had a conversation on accountability.

Lou Williams clears up 76ers' Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid situation

There was no doubt that the 76ers losing to the Heat was a rough outing as they led by as much as 19 points but ultimately lost by 17 points. Philadelphia would have a team meeting after where head coach Nick Nurse didn't speak to the media for almost an hour as Williams gave more context on the conversation between Embiid and Maxey.

“Just keeping everybody in check, you know,” Williams said.” And sometimes you got to have that as a team, just making sure we all on the same page. ‘Hey, bro, we understand you're not going to play in these games, but, you know, team meetings and all of that is important for you to be there. It's important for you to be there on time.' So from my understanding, that was the nature of the conversation, that was the context of a conversation.”

“It wasn't as much of Tyrese Maxey challenging Joel Embiid as it's been stated,” Williams continued. You know, it wasn't a conversation about accountability, by all accounts, those guys are doing just fine. They were sitting next to each other when we were on the phone, laughing and giggling and having a good time and trying to get this team back on the same page. And so that from what I understand, that was the context of the conversation, not as much of the negative stuff that's trying to come out at this point.”

At any rate, the 76ers had massive expectations, and seeing a 2-11 start should be alarming as they look to turn the season around against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.