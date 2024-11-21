The Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in a similar situation after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies: Paul George hyperextended his left knee and his availability going forward is uncertain.

George hurt his knee going for a rebound in the Sixers' 117-111 loss. Nick Nurse said that he will be evaluated soon and that he was close to subbing back into the game.

“Yeah, so it was a hyperextension, similar to the preseason and on the same knee,” Nurse told reporters after the game. “I think maybe we're going to find out a little bit more tomorrow and when they check it out to see what the extent of it is. But that's what it was…I think they said it was similar to the last time, which was a bone bruise, I think. Yeah, they actually did work in there. You never know what happens. He was actually fairly close to coming back in the game, but then it kind of stiffened up as he was out [of the game] a little bit more. So we decided not to, and now we got to take a look at it and make sure [he’s alright].”

Paul George suffers left knee hyperextension again

The fact that George was almost good enough to check back in is a promising sign that the injury isn’t too severe. Nonetheless, it’s not great that the veteran star injured the same knee in which he suffered a bone bruise last month.

The 76ers just got Tyrese Maxey back in the lineup after six absences and Joel Embiid started to look like himself again. The NBA's newest Big 3 was only able to play together for a handful of minutes. Now, the evaluation into PG's knee will determine how soon it can play its second game.

“Yeah, I mean it is certainly not easy,” Nurse told reporters about dealing with the injuries. “Tyrese is just getting back and didn't really have a feel tonight. Paul going out was certainly not easy, but I still don't think we put enough together again for 48 [minutes]. I thought again, we got kind of out-hustled. Maybe just out-athleted or out-toughed a little bit at the basket in the first half. The second half was obviously better, as far as that. Just searching for lineups that would be able to go out there and play a little more physical and play a little bit better together, etc.”