CAMDEN, N.J. — The backup center position has been a sore subject for the Philadelphia 76ers over the years. Having arguably the best center in the game leads to an unavoidable fall-off when he hits the bench but far too often, the drop has been too steep. This year's Sixers roster boasts several intriguing options behind Joel Embiid.

The 76ers are doing their best to make life as easy as possible for Embiid's backups by keeping Embiid as healthy as possible. But they also made sure to fortify the backup center spot so that, in case he does go down with an injury, they can feel secure with whoever steps up.

Re-signing Andre Drummond after a midseason trade fell through gave the Sixers a reliable, traditional backup option. He reasserted his belief that he's the best rebounder in the game and promised to bring energy as he begins his second stint in Philly.

“I‘ve always had that chip on my shoulder,” he said. “I still believe to this day I'm a starter in this league and that's the mentality that I walk on the court with regardless if I play 15 [minutes] or I'm starting.”

The Sixers also drafted Adem Bona with the 41st overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and signed Guerschon Yabusele after his impressive showing for France in the Paris Olympics. Nick Nurse said that the team needed to add “backup center experience” during the offseason and the front office did just that. The best thing Nurse and the Sixers can do is create clarity and find production out of that spot on the depth chart.

76ers head into 2024-25 season with unique backup center options

Drummond, all but assured to be the 76ers' primary backup, is “really talented dude,” Nurse said.

“I want him to play to his strengths, right?” Nurse added. “And his strengths, obviously, are rebounding — that's the one everybody knows and that sticks out when you play against him [but] he's also a pretty good roller on offense and he's a pretty good role defender. He's got good hands. He gets a lot of deflections and things like that.”

After the 76ers developed Paul Reed into a decent option off the bench, their new young center who makes up for a lack of height with energy and tenacity is Bona. Nurse said the UCLA product is “lively” and possesses a strong work ethic but that “we'll see” about his role given his status as a rookie. He'll probably spend a lot of time with the G League-affiliate Delaware Blue Coats, which Nurse touted as a dependable incubator for young talent. But he didn’t entirely rule out playing time in Philly if he looks like someone who can help.

“I think the most important thing is to show them they can trust me to be able to do what I do consistently,” Bona said of his goals for training camp. “I think trust is key. If they don't trust me, they won't be able to pull me out there.”

Drummond said one of his focuses for his second Sixers stint is being a good veteran to the young guys. He has helped Bona come along nicely as a pro. Bona said having a veteran like Drummond, someone so helpful and with so much experience in the league, has been “a blessing.”

Yabusele projects more as power forward than a center, Nurse said, but he's someone with “a good chance to impact the rotation” that could be used as a small-ball five. His ability to shoot threes, something that he has improved at over the years since his last run in the NBA, will be important no matter what position he plays.

Because Embiid draws so much attention to the paint, Yabusele said, “I need to be able to knock those threes down and work on my shot and be able to make plays, too.” On top of his jumper, his IQ for the game has also improved in his years playing overseas.

The 76ers came into this offseason eager to land another star. That they did. Signing Paul George and locking down Emiid and Tyrese Maxey for the long run removes one point of uncertainty from the team. With its improved rotation of backup centers, concerns over that part of the roster should be also buried.