CAMDEN, N.J. — The Philadelphia 76ers have never been lacking in talent around Joel Embiid. What they have lacked is continuity, cycling through new rosters on a seemingly annual basis. That issue seems to be finally patched up following a busy offseason that included an extension for the big man. It's far too late into Embiid’s career but still much better than not having it at all.

To start media day for the 2024-25 season, Embiid again stressed how important it is to have a team that sticks together. He was asked about what type of players he needs around him to work best but instead explained that togetherness is a key tenant to winning, just as talent is.

“Consistency. That's really all I demand,” Embiid said. “If you keep switching guys every one year, two years, I don't think that takes you anywhere. If you look at some of the teams that have won, most of those guys I've been together for a while. I think for me, it's all about consistency.”

Embiid pointed to the 2018-19 season, when the 76ers traded for Jimmy Butler only to let him go to the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade the following offseason. He mentioned how James Harden played just 1.5 seasons in a Sixers uniform. For the remainder of his time with Philly, hitching dreams to shooting stars should be a thing of the past.

Joel Embiid wants consistency in 76ers roster above everything

The 76ers not only have Embiid's co-stars in place for the future with Tyrese Maxey and Paul George but also have Caleb Martin signed for the next four seasons and a few other players on multi-year deals. Role players come and go all the time, so the best a team can do with regard to continuity is a handful of core players, preferably stars. In Embiid, Maxey, George and Martin — plus, potentially, rookie Jared McCain and second-year forward Ricky Council IV if they stick around — the Sixers' core is set.

One of the other reasons for the Sixers' inability to maintain consistency with Embiid is the big man's injury history. He has been in and out of lineups with various issues over the years, including last season, when the team had to survive 29 straight games without him due to a meniscus injury.

Embiid said he lost 25-to-30 pounds this offseason and wants to shed a few more. 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said that the team is going to be “really smart” about managing Embiid's workload.

“Obviously we're very focused on April, May, June. That doesn't mean that the time right now is very important as well,” Morey said. “But we're gonna be very smart about how we manage him through the season and there's gonna be a lot of information as we learn about how everything's working with the entire roster.”

The 76ers should be one of the very best teams in the Eastern Conference next season. They once again have one of the best rosters, which any roster with Embiid is to a certain degree. But what makes the hope surrounding this year's team different is the fact that it won’t have to worry about doing an impromptu “Last Dance” if things go awry. It will take some time for so many new players to mesh but the result should have a substantial shelf life.