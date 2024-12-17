With Joel Embiid out for at least another week after sustaining a sinus fracture during the Philadelphia 76ers' 121-107 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, the onus to lead the team will fall on the shoulders of Tyrese Maxey and Paul George once again. And George, for his part, had the best game of his 76ers stint thus far on Monday night against the Charlotte Hornets, putting up a full stat line of 33 points, five rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block in a 121-108 victory for Philly.

George has made mincemeat of the Hornets' defense over the past few seasons, and tonight was no different. In fact, his previous season high of 29 came against Charlotte as well. But on Tuesday night, the 34-year-old forward made a bit of three-point history after nailing a total of six triples in the win.

In need of just four threes to crack the top 10 of the all-time NBA leaderboard for three-pointers made, the 76ers star secured the feat by draining a looping three over one of his biggest fans in Brandon Miller, surpassing Jason Terry in the process. George ended the game with 2,285 career triples, and he's in need of just six more treys to move to ninth all-time to pass the recently-inducted Hall of Famer Vince Carter.

Expand Tweet

George may not be in the conversation whenever the topic of the greatest three-point shooters in NBA history is brought up, but the 76ers star has been one of the best volume marksmen in the association for a long time — rounding out his game in a big way after shooting just 29.7 percent from deep in his rookie campaign.

It's George's ability to consistently hit threes while being one of the premier defenders on the wing that has made him plenty of money throughout his career, and now, he's playing his part in lifting the 76ers out of their dreadful early-season hole.

Paul George may be rounding into form for the 76ers

Paul George has seen a huge dip in his numbers through his first few games with the 76ers. Entering Monday night, George was averaging 15.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists on efficiency levels that would be the worst of his career if it holds (with the exception of his brief injury return during the 2014-15 campaign).

George was not expected to put up those kinds of numbers in the aftermath of signing a four-year, $212 million contract with the 76ers. But he is showing signs of life, and his game against the Hornets could perhaps be a springboard for a better next few months for the veteran 3-and-D wing.