Paul George was the biggest name on the move this offseason, as he left the Los Angeles Clippers in order to team up with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey on the Philadelphia 76ers. Now on a quest to bring a title back to Philadelphia instead of Los Angeles, George will be greeted with mixed reviews when he heads west for his return game against the Clippers on November 6, according to TNT's Chris Haynes.

The highlight of the NBA schedule release every year is breaking down stars returning to play their old teams in what has become known to be “revenge games.” George and the Sixers will be in Los Angeles on Nov. 6 in the brand-new Intuit Dome that the Clippers will be opening ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The 76ers entered the 2024 offseason looking to make a big move. With no star players becoming available on the trade market and the team having over $60 million in cap space, Philadelphia made a strong push for George, who ultimately agreed to a four-year max contract with the team worth over $211 million.

Through the years, the 76ers have come up short of their postseason goals, as they have failed to advance past the Eastern Conference Semifinals since 2001, when they made the NBA Finals with Allen Iverson. Over the last seven seasons, the Sixers have lost in the semifinals five different times.

George, who is now 34 years old and heading into his 15th NBA season, was a key member of the Clippers next to Kawhi Leonard over the last five seasons. In this span, he averaged 23.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the floor and 39.7 percent from three-point range.

With the 76ers, George will assume a key role alongside Embiid and Maxey, giving the team the firepower they need to contend in the East against the likes of the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.

As much as this will be a revenge game for George, it will also be another chance for James Harden to go against the 76ers. Harden was traded to Los Angeles at the start of the 2023-24 season after his frustrations in Philadelphia had boiled over. The two stars will now go head-to-head in George's first appearance back in front of the Clippers faithful since leaving the organization in free agency.

The full 2024-25 NBA schedule is expected to be revealed within the coming weeks.