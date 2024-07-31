Every NBA fan of every generation has their personal choice of GOAT (Greatest Of All Time). For now, the three names people always include in this conversation are Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. However, Paul George, recently acquired by the Philadelphia 76ers, wants fans to take it easy on younger generations of basketball players who don't share their opinions.

While chopping it up with Carmelo Anthony, the nine-time All-Star recognized that younger hoopers might not have Jordan, Bryant, or James on their GOAT lists. The younger generation might grow up watching completely different players, Paul George said on the podcast.

PG talks GOAT with Carmelo Anthony

In the latest episode of Carmelo Anthony's 7PM in Brooklyn podcast (presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment), Paul George discussed the current state of the NBA. When the conversation segued into the current GOAT buzz among young players, Anthony opened up first.

“Bernard King was my favorite player,” he said. “And then as I got older, Vince Carter was my favorite player.”

Anthony admitted that his favorite players caught him heat with older basketball fans, but he said he kept firm. “If this is who inspires me, this is who inspires me,” Melo added. “I don't have to go with the consensus or the masses.”

On the other hand, Paul George echoed the same sentiment, saying, “For them to attack somebody else or the younger generation like ‘why is he your goat?' it’s like how do you attack a kid. That's who he enjoys watching.”

George added, “For me it's like people in the comments like ‘man he ain't like that, he ain’t even close to the GOAT conversation, you ain’t win a ring, you ain’t an MVP.' It's so much shit, I'm like damn! I'm doing something good at the end of the day, inspiring the next generation and you’re here knocking it down.”

Paul George and the 76ers

In 2019, Paul George was the centerpiece of a blockbuster trade between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Clippers. The Thunder sent George to the Clippers in exchange for a treasure trove of draft picks and rising star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

With the trade, the Clippers hoped to pair George with the two-time champion Kawhi Leonard in pursuit of the team's first NBA title. However, the Clippers fell in the second round of the NBA playoffs to the Denver Nuggets at the Orlando bubble in 2020. The Nuggets stormed back from a 3-1 series deficit to upset the Clips.

After five seasons, George declined his $48.7 million player option with the Clippers and entered free agency.

The 76ers then swooped in with a four-year, $212 million max contract to land one of the hottest free agents of the 2024 offseason. With this signing, Paul George and the Sixers hope to bolster their championship hopes by adding a proven star to the duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.