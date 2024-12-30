In the same podcast episode where Philadelphia 76ers’ Paul George said he hates the All-Star Game’s new format, he shared how passing Vince Carter in the all-time three-point shot list was connected to the late Kobe Bryant. George wears the number 8 to pay tribute to Bryant, who played high school basketball in Philadelphia. The California native, who grew up a fan of Bryant, says the moment against the Charlotte Hornets was fitting because it’s the team that initially drafted Kobe.

The Hornets famously traded Bryant during the 1996 NBA Draft for former Lakers center Vlade Divac, and the rest was history. For 76ers forward George, it was a poetic connection for the veteran from Los Angeles, per Podcast P presented by Wave + Entertainment.

“It’s dope, man. This is a full circle moment; obviously, everything is kind of coming. I look at everything holistically. From me wearing the number 8, from Kobe Bryant living in Philadelphia, him being drafted to Charlotte,” George said. “Me eclipsing the Top 10 in Charlotte, you know it’s special, man. It’s special to be in that list of shooters that are in that list. All of those guys are Hall of Famers. To be a part of that list, man, it’s dope.

“I’ve been doing this for a while is what I can truly and honestly say, I’ve been fortunate to be healthy enough to get to his point,” George concluded.

George is the 10th NBA all-time leader for career 3-point field goals.

Paul George blasts NBA All-Star Game’s new format

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George blasted the NBA’s 2025 All-Star Game format, stating his displeasure with a tournament-style approach instead of having a traditional game to celebrate the league’s brightest stars.

As George pointed out, the issue with one game could now turn into problems with multiple in its inaugural year.

“We already had a hard time with one game; how are we going to have three All-Star Games? We had a hard enough time trying to get everyone to compete at a high level playing in one game,” George said. “So I just don’t understand how; I guess it’s a shorter number to play to, so I guess that’s the competitive part about it. It’s competing to get to, I think it’s 40 or something like that.

“But yeah, I just don’t like the format; if we’re not going to go out and compete and be competitive, then I think it’s still just wasting time,” George concluded.

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game’s exhibition tournament will be on February 16, 2025.