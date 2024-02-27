The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly optimistic that superstar Joel Embiid can return from injury in late-March, Adrian Wojnarowski said on ESPN Tuesday, via ClutchPoints.
“There's some hope that they (the 76ers) can get Joel Embiid back on the court by late-march,” Wojnarowski said. “The goal is to get him as healthy as he can be for the postseason.”
The 76ers are attempting to tread water amid Embiid's injury absence. They are currently 33-24 which is good for fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia is going to make a play-in game at the very least, but they would obviously love to clinch a top-six spot and book their ticket to the playoffs.
And if Joel Embiid can return for the postseason, Philadelphia will be one of the more dangerous teams in the playoffs. Sure, the 76ers have endured some struggles in the postseason, but Embiid features the potential to lead the team to a deep run.
Will Joel Embiid lead the 76ers to the NBA Finals?
Again, there is no question that Embiid can lead Philadelphia to the NBA Finals. However, the question of will he is a different discussion.
Embiid has averaged 24 points per game in the playoffs for his career. For his regular season career, the 76ers star has averaged just 28 points per outing. He's also shot over 50 percent during the season for his career, while that mark dips to just over 46 percent in the postseason.
Defenses obviously focus on Joel Embiid so nothing comes easy for him. But he finds ways to dominate in the regular season. He needs to figure things out in the playoffs as well.
For now, Embiid is focusing on returning to full health. The 76ers will not rush him back. Making sure he's ready to go for the postseason is of the utmost importance.